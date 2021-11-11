Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $3.47 Million Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.65% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,701,000.

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.50. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

