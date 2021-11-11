Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $3.79 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $189.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

