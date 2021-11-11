Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $3.93 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 814,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 214,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,698 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,242.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 148,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $29.08.

