Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

