Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,114,000. Archetype Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9,929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE opened at $136.90 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $138.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.40.

