Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.74% and a negative net margin of 8,565.02%.
NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,429. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
