Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.74% and a negative net margin of 8,565.02%.

NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,429. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

