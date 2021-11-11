Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.00

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

About Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

