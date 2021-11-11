Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $112.35 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.09.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

