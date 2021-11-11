Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOJCY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

