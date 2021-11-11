Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOJCY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

