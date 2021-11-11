Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

FSM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 606,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,335. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

