Fractal (FCL) 1-Day Volume Tops $292,028.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. Fractal has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $292,028.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

