Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. Fraport has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

