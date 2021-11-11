Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. Fraport has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

