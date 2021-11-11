Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRHLF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,461. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

