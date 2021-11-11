Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 24,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

