Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 24,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

