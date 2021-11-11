Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,872. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

