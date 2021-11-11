FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0471 on Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00225957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00091966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

