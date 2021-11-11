FUNToken (FUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.82 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $226.18 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00226118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00091768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

