Furucombo Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00074212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00074700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00097358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.30 or 0.07243840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,042.97 or 1.00176636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars.

