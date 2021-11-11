FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($10.62) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($12.02). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.09.

Shares of MRTX opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

