FY2021 Earnings Estimate for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

