FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Novanta Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Novanta in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NOVT stock opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 1-year low of $112.01 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

