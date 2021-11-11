FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Manitowoc in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

MTW opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $771.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 113.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

