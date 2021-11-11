FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Invitae Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Invitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn ($3.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.79). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE NVTA opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $431,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

