FY2021 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 158.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 383.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 118,876 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.54%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

