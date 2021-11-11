FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issued By Piper Sandler

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NUVA opened at $55.99 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,800.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,634,000 after purchasing an additional 119,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 161,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

