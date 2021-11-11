FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of ORGO opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 35.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

