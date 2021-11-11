FY2021 EPS Estimates for LENSAR, Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LENSAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LENSAR’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of LNSR stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LENSAR stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 179,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.64% of LENSAR as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

