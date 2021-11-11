FY2021 EPS Estimates for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Lifted by William Blair

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for N-able in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for N-able’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NABL opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,344,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

