FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lifted by Analyst

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

