FY2021 EPS Estimates for NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Increased by Analyst

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NextCure in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of NXTC opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61. NextCure has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the third quarter worth $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.