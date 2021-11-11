FY2021 EPS Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.31). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

NGM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $20.48 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.82.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,600. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 137,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 420.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

