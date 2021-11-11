FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Decreased by Analyst

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.79). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,930.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 154.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after buying an additional 1,224,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

