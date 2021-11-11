FY2021 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.