FY2021 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 37.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 315,783 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

