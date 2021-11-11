FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Decreased by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.72. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

