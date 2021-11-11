Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) shares rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 8,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gafisa had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter.

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

