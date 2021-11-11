GAMB Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and $223,286.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00092412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

