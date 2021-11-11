GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.68

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €44.68 ($52.56) and last traded at €44.91 ($52.84), with a volume of 262342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.65 ($52.53).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on G1A shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.19 ($47.28).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.