Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.86. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Generation Bio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 40,459.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Generation Bio worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.