Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 638,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

