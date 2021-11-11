Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Transcat worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Transcat by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Transcat stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,850. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

