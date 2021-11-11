Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 16,350 Shares of Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) Stock

Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 16,350 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$20,028.75 ($14,306.25).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 200,000 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$250,000.00 ($178,571.43).

