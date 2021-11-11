Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.81. 6,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 32,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

