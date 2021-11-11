goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$217.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$192.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$198.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$172.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$79.49 and a 12-month high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

