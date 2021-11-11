Goldcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,140.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $4,140.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,710,675 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

