Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 58,246 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Matthews International worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after acquiring an additional 96,197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 264,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19.

MATW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

