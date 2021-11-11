Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Thor Industries worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $111.24 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.02 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

