Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 224,961 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 3,585.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,961 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HAIL opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

