Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,890 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Lazard worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 38.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 292,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 81,834 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

